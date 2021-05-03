Marriage License

The Coos County Clerk's Office issued the following marriage licenses.

April 6 - Maddox Ouderkirk abd Benjamin Johnston

April 8 - Dominquic Hunnicutt and Whitney Smith

April 9 - Destiny Ward and Kaylynn Wardell

April 13 - Candice Ottovich and Brad Prater

April 14v- Eric Farm and Judith Duffy

April 18 - Donald Kay and Rhonda Wilson

April 19 - Saisome Merritt and Gage Campbell

April 20 - Bonney Chamley and Joshua Haynes

April 21 - Amber Wright and Richard Jansma

April 21 - Victoria Nielsen and Ben Eckhoff

April 22 - Tina Wagner and Douglas Gulseth

April 23 - Misty Rider and Joshua Atchison

