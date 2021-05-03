The Coos County Clerk's Office issued the following marriage licenses.
April 6 - Maddox Ouderkirk abd Benjamin Johnston
April 8 - Dominquic Hunnicutt and Whitney Smith
April 9 - Destiny Ward and Kaylynn Wardell
April 13 - Candice Ottovich and Brad Prater
April 14v- Eric Farm and Judith Duffy
April 18 - Donald Kay and Rhonda Wilson
April 19 - Saisome Merritt and Gage Campbell
April 20 - Bonney Chamley and Joshua Haynes
April 21 - Amber Wright and Richard Jansma
April 21 - Victoria Nielsen and Ben Eckhoff
April 22 - Tina Wagner and Douglas Gulseth
April 23 - Misty Rider and Joshua Atchison
