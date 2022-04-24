MarLo Dance Studio is celebrating the full return of its lavish theatrical dance productions to the Sprague Theater in Bandon. The story of Anastasia will be woven together through ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop genres.
“It is with great joy that we bring back live cultural entertainment for the community to enjoy once again,” said director, Maria Merriam.
The 2022 show will run May 13, 14, 15 and May 20, 21, 22. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. All shows will be at the Sprague Theater.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children under 12. At the door, tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children. For online reserve seating, visit www.marlodance.com. Those without internet access can call 706-550-1416.
Anastasia is based on the legend of a young girl named Princess Anastasia, who survives the 1917 Russian revolution. In MDS’s version, the evil witch, Rasputin (Hadassah Slater) and her minions cast a deadly curse upon the royal house of the Romanovs. During the siege, the Dowager Empress, (Mel Garrett) escapes, but is separated from her granddaughter, Anastasia (Hallie Minkler). The two are lost to one another. The empress escapes to Paris, while Anastasia, having been stricken by a terrible blow, suffers amnesia. She spends the remainder of her childhood in an orphanage with the new name, Anya.
As a young woman, Anya has only one possession, a music box, given to her by the grandmother she doesn’t remember. Anya is troubled and confused by dreams and memories the box inspires. She is discovered by two con men hoping to cash in on a reward for finding the missing Princess Anastasia. The three set off for a Paris adventure with the evil Rasputin in pursuit.
Under the direction of Maria Merriam, MarLo Dance Studio is celebrating its 23rd season of serving the greater Bandon area. The 90+ performing students travel from as far as Gold Beach, Coos Bay and Myrtle Point to be part of Bandon’s unique program that focuses on a solid ballet foundation with jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, and ballroom genres made available to both youth and adults. As a performing arts school, MDS specializes in not only providing a dance education, but also in giving students an opportunity to express dance theatrically in story productions such as the sold-out productions as Peter Pan, The Nutcracker, Pinocchio and this May, Anastasia.
In support of MDS’s artistic work, the Coos County Cultural Coalition provided a grant to fund the rental of two backdrop sceneries for the presentation of Anastasia.
