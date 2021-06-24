The Coos Bay City Council will soon be looking for a new member of the council.
Last week, Council President Phillip Marler announced he will be leaving the city soon and will resign from his position on the council. Marler was first elected in 2016.
“I am moving outside the city of Coos Bay at the end of August,” Marler said. “I’ve notified the mayor and city manager that I will be vacating my seat the last council meeting in August.”
Marler said he wanted to tell the council early so they could begin the process of searching for a replacement.
City Manager Rodger Craddock explained the options the council could use to find a replacement, but first said thank you Marler.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t start off by saying how much you will be missed and how much support and guidance you’ve provided me since you’ve been on this council,” Craddock said.
Craddock then told the council how they choose to fill the vacancy is pretty much up to them. He explained the city charter only said vacancies will be filled by an appointment from the city council, but did not provide a process.
Historically, Craddock said the city has used four options when vacancies occur.
The first is to announce the vacancy and accept applications for people who are interested. The council could then interview those candidates before voting for a replacement.
The second is to offer the position to the candidate from the most recent election who received the most votes but was not seated. The third option is to appoint someone without accepting applications. Finally, the council could leave the vacancy open until the next election, which is scheduled in 2022.
Marler’s position is not scheduled to expire until November 2022.
The council members briefly discussed the options with all members favoring the idea of accepting applications and conducting interviews before choosing a replacement.
Craddock said the city will open the application process July 2 and will accept applications through July 30. The council will have the opportunity to interview candidates before choosing a replacement at the August 17 meeting. That person would take the seat at the first meeting in September.
