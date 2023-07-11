The Coos Art Museum is excited to announce its 29th annual Maritime Exhibition is open through September 22.
The Maritime Exhibition was funded by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund and sponsored in part by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay. This annual juried art exhibit showcases maritime themed art from artists around the country and is sanctioned by the American Society of Marine Artists.
Please consider joining the museum for the Maritime Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on July 8, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $60 for members, and $65 for non-members. Please RSVP by June 30.
“Changing Tides: The Art of Environmental Stewardship” in the Atrium Gallery
In addition, the museum will host, “Changing Tides: The Art of Environmental Stewardship” Exhibition in the Atrium Gallery.
The exhibit showcases the collective works of the Pacific Northwest-based groups: The Guild of Natural Science Illustrators, Northwest Chapter and Oregon Chapters, Oregon Botanical Artists, and the Pacific Northwest Botanical Artists.
Featured Maritime Artist Debbie Daniels
Exhibition in the Perkins Gallery
The museum is also honored to welcome Featured Maritime Artist, Debbie Daniels, to the Perkins Gallery for her Exhibit, “Of the Sea.”
Daniels is a self-taught oil painter who has been painting for four decades. She has been in numerous solo and group exhibitions.
Daniels describes her work as, “…Seaside scenery in and around the beautiful San Juan Islands. I am inspired by the natural beauty of my surroundings and will never tire of painting the sea. Captured movement plays a vital role in my work. My paintings rarely have a horizon line so that the viewer is immersed in the up-close details of our surroundings. In capturing movement, I hope to expose a moment in time and provide something deeply personal to the viewer. “
Her work may be found in the permanent collection at hospitals and corporations across the U.S., most notably at Google in Seattle.
“Reserve Inspiration” in Mabel Hanson Gallery
The Coos Art Museum will be featuring five coastal artists who share work inspired by the beauty and diversity of Oregon’s Marine Reserves.
With media ranging from painting and scientific illustration to ceramics and photography, and even Fire Painting, this exhibition presents how the nature of reserves inspires artists.
Please join for the Reserve Inspiration Opening Reception on Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 art deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures.
Hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays.
