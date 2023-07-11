Art Museum Exhibit

Roy Bionham of Coos Bay made this Coast Guard boat for the 28th Maritime Exhibit at the Coos Art Museum.

The Coos Art Museum is excited to announce its 29th annual Maritime Exhibition  is open through September 22.

The Maritime Exhibition was funded by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund and sponsored in part by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay. This annual juried art exhibit showcases maritime themed art from artists around the country and is sanctioned by the American Society of Marine Artists.

The Coos Art Museum is filled with 75 pieces of art from all over the country during the 28th annual Maritime Exhibit.
