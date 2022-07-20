One of the most-anticipated art shows of the year is now on display the Coos Art Museum. The 28th annual Maritime Art Exhibit, which showcases the best art related to the ocean is on display downstairs at the museum.
The show includes 75 pieces from artists around the nation, and is the only maritime show sanctioned by the American Society of Maritime Artists on the West Coast. It will run through September.
Leah Ruby, the executive director of the Coos Art Museum, said the talent on display is amazing.
“It’s very fine maritime painting,” Ruby said. “It’s sort of a hallmark of summer in the area.”
Three jurors, one from Chicago, one from New York and one from Washington state, chose the pieces on display in a blind process.
The artwork is from artists from more than a dozen states.
Jim Griffiths acted as the judge, choosing a painting from Carolyn Hesse-Low as best of show. The director’s choice award went to Linda Best of Mead, Wash., and the Port of Coos Bay Award went to Pat Snyder of Coos Bay.
“He actually painted that in the studio upstairs,” Ruby said.
Several local artists from Coos Bay, North Bend and Bandon had pieces chosen for the show, a sign of the talent seen in the region.
The final award for the Maritime Show will be chosen by guests of the museum, with the People’s Choice Award given out when the show closes in September.
While the Maritime Show fills the downstairs, two solo exhibits are on display upstairs.
Colleen Goodwin Chronister of Florence has a display titled “Rocks, Rocks, Rocks” where she embraces the maritime theme and showcases her own style.
Christine Hanlon of Bandon also has a display titled “Anthropocene Legacy” that uses art to show the impact of climate change.
The work is balanced between maritime scenes and forest fires as Hanlon shows her view of how climate change is impacting the world.
The display is open during regular hours. On the second Saturday of each month, the museum hosts CAM Community Days, where the museum and the exhibits are open to the community for free.
Ruby said all three exhibits will run through September 24, at which time the museum will prepare to host the CAM Biennial, a show that runs every two years and showcases new, emerging artists.
“That’s when we take art from people we’ve never heard about,” Ruby said.
She said the museum would issue an open call for local artists to participate this week.
