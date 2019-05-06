COOS BAY — Maritime Legacy Days took over the streets of Coos Bay this weekend with tourists and locals alike participating in tall ship activities and the seventh annual Treasure Hunt thrown by the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
Business owners involved in the treasure hunt were dressed up like pirates, sailors, and other maritime garb to correspond with the event.
Jennie's Shoes employee Tiffany Maple shows off the bounty of candy and trinkets those who took part in the treasure hunt on Saturday were abl…
The Downtown Association laid out the elaborate treasure hunt for the seventh year, starting at the Coos Bay Boardwalk and ending at Jennie’s Shoes.
“What a beautiful day for the treasure hunt. We’ve had a lot of people come in to claim their bounty,” said Suzy Gibbs, owner of Jennie's Shoes.
Prizes for the treasure hunt participants include candy and coupon certificates to Downtown Association businesses. Candy was given out in a large treasure chest and coupons were chosen randomly out of a giant gumball machine.
“You go in the gum ball machine and you pull a ticket, and a ticket corresponds with a prize,” Gibbs said. “We’ve got gift certificates, artwork, and T-shirts. It’s a variety of different gifts”
The Treasure Hunt also coincided with the third anniversary of Gibbs taking over as owner of Jennie’s Shoes.
“I’ve owned the store now for three years, and every year we just expand. Jennie’s is getting bigger all the time. My new motto is that Jennie’s Shoes is the sole of Coos Bay in the heart of downtown," she said.
In honor of the anniversary, folks coming in either to shop or for the treasure hunt were given cake and the opportunity to enter a raffle for one of three gift baskets.
Jennie’s also had a sales representative for the shoe company Oboz that day. Based out of Bozeman, Montana, Oboz will plant a tree for each pair of shoes sold, but on Saturday at Jennie's they were offering to plant native Blue Spruce saplings or give away a sapling to each person who tried on a pair of their shoes.