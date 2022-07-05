On Saturday July 9, Coos Art Museum opens its 28th Maritime Art Exhibition in the Maggie Karl Gallery. The juried exhibition displays maritime themed artwork by major artists from across the United States and Canada. 68 works by 36 of the nation’s leading maritime artists are featured. The works are in a variety of media including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel and sculpture. The exhibition runs through September 24. This event is co-sponsored by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and funded by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Fund.
Coos Art Museum’s Annual Maritime Art Exhibition is sanctioned by the American Society of Marine Artists and is the only regional maritime art competition for the entire western United States. It is the oldest continuous Maritime art competition on the West Coast. The ASMA jurors include: Austin Dywer of Washington, Paul Mullally of Washington and Len Tantillo of New York. Works will be honored for Best in Show; Peoples’ Choice Award; Oregon International Port of Coos Bay Award; Coos Art Museum Board of Directors Award and Honorable Mention Ribbons.
Jim Griffiths of Chicago is the featured maritime artist. His solo exhibition is in the Perkins Gallery. For many, the most remarkable aspect of Griffiths’ paintings is his ability to capture the fluid realism of the sea. About his work, Griffiths remarks, “...it required many years of study and hard work to achieve the skill and artistic perception necessary to depict the depth & character of the ocean in its many moods”. Griffiths has been collected by many notable figures and was commissioned by the Revell/Monogram Model Company to create the box top art for several hobby model kits. The vessels portrayed on the kits vary from sailing ships to submarines, ocean liners to supercarriers. Griffiths graduated from Amherst College, with a BFA in studio art. He then attended the Los Angeles Art Center College of Design, graduating with a degree in illustration.
MARITIME ART EXHIBITION EVENTS:
The museum will host its annual maritime fundraising dinner beginning at 5p.m., July 9. This exciting event features the popular silent art auction, beer and wine sales, and enjoyable camaraderie. Delicious food offerings will be catered by Black Market Gourmet of Coos Bay. Auction artworks include pieces by participating 28th Maritime Art Exhibition artists and local artists. A special facet of the auction is the sale of recently completed plein air maritime paintings.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $60 for museum members and $65 for non-members. The tickets are available by calling Coos Art Museum at (541) 267-3901 or by visiting the museum at 235 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, credit cards are accepted. Please RSVP for dinner tickets by July 1.
CAM COMMUNITY DAYS - Free admission Sunday, July 10, from 1-5 p.m. with live music from Starboard Watch.
Coos Art Museum is the cornerstone of the visual arts on Oregon’s Southern Coast. Through exhibitions, education, and collections, we build an arts and cultural community by promoting the appreciation, understanding, and expression of visual art. Housed in the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay, CAM offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members. Free to active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In