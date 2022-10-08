The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW closed all razor clam harvesting from the Washington border to the California border. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid exceeded the closure limit along the entire Oregon coast.
Mussel harvesting remains closed from the Columbia River to the north side of the Yachats River for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, a marine biotoxin. Mussel harvesting remains open from the south side of the Yachats River to the California border.
Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast.
ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Both domoic acid and paralytic shellfish toxin are produced by naturally occurring algae and originate in the ocean.
For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage .
