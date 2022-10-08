Razor Clamming
Photo / Courtesy

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW closed all razor clam harvesting from the Washington border to the California border. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid exceeded the closure limit along the entire Oregon coast.

Mussel harvesting remains closed from the Columbia River to the north side of the Yachats River for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, a marine biotoxin. Mussel harvesting remains open from the south side of the Yachats River to the California border.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments