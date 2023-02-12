The Coos Bay Power Squadron (America’s Boating Club) is planning on putting on The Marine Navigation Course (Piloting).
Marine Navigation (currently Piloting) is the first of the navigational classes focusing on techniques for piloting a boat in coastal and inland conditions.
The course emphasizes planning and checking along with the use of GPS for determining position, and introduces digital charting along with traditional charting, compass and dead reckoning skills.
Plotting, labeling, use of the compass, aids to navigation and a host of related topics are included in this all-new approach to coastal and inland piloting. The cost for the course will be $150 for members or $200 for non-members.
A deposit for that amount will have to be paid no later Than March 1. The tentative start date will be March 22. The course will meet once a week for about 10 weeks ending the week of May 24. Please contact Allen Swanson @ 541-888-6178 if interested.
