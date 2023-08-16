Boating Safety Class
Contributed photo

On August 4, the Ten Mile Lake Yacht Club hosted a boating safety class for kids on Ten Mile Lake.  Coos County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division Deputy R. Baker attended and assisted with the class.

Deputy Baker handed out several safety items to the attendees, including wristbands and whistles, as you should always have your whistle handy when navigating waterways. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Division would like to remind those on the water that kids 12 and under must always wear life jackets.

