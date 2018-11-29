COOS BAY — Marcia Jensen has been named the 2018 Howard Cherry Outstanding Board Member by the Oregon Community College Association.
The Oregon Community College Association’s Howard Cherry Award recognizes board members, employees and advocates who make a difference. Jensen was praised by Southwestern’s President Patty Scott, “Marcia is a passionate leader and works hard to advance all colleges, not just Southwestern.”
Jensen, a Coos County native, is retired from Weyerhaeuser Company’s Coos Bay Timberlands, where she worked as the executive assistant to operations and served as the safety and health information systems administrator for her team. She attended school in Coquille and received her college education at the University of North Wales at Bangor, Southern Oregon University, and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
During her 17-plus years of service on the board, Marcia has helped the college expand its educational services and increase opportunities for students. Full-time student enrollment during Marcia’s tenure has increased due to her decisions. Marcia serves as a resource for other board members and is also a strong advocate for Southwestern’s many employees. She served as president of the Oregon Community College Association Executive Board from 2015-2016 and consistently advocates for community colleges locally, regionally and nationally.
Throughout her working career she has actively served the community as a member of many civic organizations. She currently serves as the state representative for Southwestern Oregon Community College on the Oregon Community College Association Board.
“Being nominated for the Howard Cherry Award is a great privilege, and to be chosen to receive the recognition is an unexpected honor. I am deeply touched by this gesture of OCCA’s appreciation for my humble service to the community college system of Oregon. Though I never had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Cherry, his dedication to the creation of the community college system here in Oregon has always been a motivational model for me to follow. We citizens of Oregon should be proud that with Dr. Cherry’s legislative support, along with the help of many others, Oregon currently has 17 community colleges across the State serving the educational needs of our students,” said Jensen.
