Adults and children can participate in a variety of outdoor activities guided by the South Slough Reserve. Available programming includes:
Hinch Bridge Paddle Trip—May 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
We now rent kayaks. Come experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that ﬂows with the tide. During the two-mile paddle, experienced guides will show areas of the Reserve rarely seen by visitors. Bring your own kayak, canoe and gear or rent a sit-on-top kayaks, PFD and paddle. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Meet at the South Slough Visitors Center located five miles south of Charleston on 7-Devils Road. The paddle trip is free however kayak rentals are $20 each. (There is a 48-hour cancellation policy to receive a FULL refund.) Programs may be cancelled due to low enrollment or hazardous weather.
Birds on the Estuary—May 21, 10-11:30 a.m.
Adventurous bird enthusiasts can explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet at the Charleston Visitors Center located at 91141 Cape Arago Hwy. The event is free; however, registration is required and the event is limited to 15 participants.
Tide of the Toddlers—May 21, 1-2 p.m.
Bring your little ones, ages 1 to 5, to discover natural world. Children and their significant adult are invited to explore nature through a variety of guided activities. This event is free; however, registration is required. This program has a minimum of three and a maximum of 12 participants.
Birding at Millicoma Marsh—May 28, 10 a.m.-12 noon
The public is invited to enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School on 4th Avenue in Coos Bay. The event is free; however, registration is required and has a minimum of three and a maximum of 15 participants.
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
