COOS BAY — After a proposal was presented to the Coos Bay City Council a couple of months ago, a pre-application conference has been completed with developers Gateway Oasis II regarding a new housing development in the city.
The housing project would be located off of Ocean Boulevard, with access from Lindy Lane, behind Cascade Farm and Outdoor.
The project would develop 73 acres of multi-family zoned property, creating a 400-space manufactured home park. Gateway Oasis II has shared that their proposal will be a family-style environment with a clubhouse, walking trails and play areas.
After a development application is received by the city, the planning commission will hold a public hearing to review the proposal.
Dimensions for each space in the park are listed as being around 55-feet by 85-feet, which includes a manufactured home, a driveway, and a garage. Each driveway is proposed to be approximately 20 feet long, capable of providing four parking spaces. A two-car garage or carport is also proposed for each space
Other, accessory buildings on the potential development include a club house and a sanitary sewer pump station located on the property.
The city said that it needs housing and looks forward to receiving the Gateway Oasis II development application.