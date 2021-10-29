When reviewing the graph of daily new COVID cases in the U.S., it seems that the pattern doesn’t always follow what we would expect based on our tools available and mandates being added or removed. We recently put many kids back in school and have broadly re-opened the economy, yet it appears that the infection rate is continuing to drop. Is this due to the fact that a large percentage of the population is now vaccinated or has been already infected? That’s quite likely. Our current tools, at least for the time being, seem to be effectively limiting transmission. Should we be raising a victory flag and throw all caution to the wind? If you look at the course of events in the U.K. that is clearly not the case.
The U.K has proceeded the U.S. in most events involving the COVID pandemic. They sustained the first major wave, they beat us in vaccination, were first in removing all restrictions and seemingly beat us in a return to normal life, learning to, as they put it, “live with the virus.” All restrictions were removed even in the face of fairly high infection rates. But now they are beating us once again with a huge new upsurge in COVID cases and their medical community recommending immediate shutdowns. Cases have surged once again to over 50,000 per day (expected to reach 100,000) with greatly increased rates of hospitalization and death threatening to overwhelm their healthcare system. Part of this is due to waning immunity from the vaccines, part of it is due to a new “Delta Plus” variant, but much of it is due to a premature and cavalier removal of all social restrictions. This isn’t a virus we can learn to live with, and it never will be.
The Delta Plus variant, previously known as variant AY.4, contains a new spike protein mutation, S:Y145H. This variant now represents 8% of all U.K. cases and is likely to become the predominant subtype. Epidemiologists define how contagious a virus is by assigning it an N-naught number. This rating defines the number of people expected to be infected by any one individual harboring a virus. The original COVID virus had an N- naught of 3 whereby everyone suffering with COVID was expected to infect 3 others. The original Delta variant, where increased infectivity was measured at 15%, raised the bar with an N-naught of 8-9. This was mostly due to viral load where a person infected with Delta carried mucosal surface viral densities 1000 times higher than a person infected with the original virus. N-naught of original Delta is higher than Ebola, SARS, MERS and the Spanish Flu.
Delta Plus raises the bar even further with an additional 10-15% increased infectivity. Additionally, there are concerns that Delta Plus may be able to evade current vaccines, and because of its ability to bind more strongly to lung cell receptors, current monoclonal antibody treatments have been less effective. The thing about variants is that they will continue to surface until effective/sustained vaccination is achieved in all parts of the world. So far in the U.S. only 5 cases of Delta Plus have been identified. Authorities are saying, “this variant is not yet a reason for immediate concern.” It seems we’ve heard that before.
So, what about the boosters? Get one in the proper timeframe, it’s as simple as that. It’s now clear that immunity to COVID wanes over time, regardless of which vaccine you had. The boosters currently recommended are the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. It turns out J&J boosters didn’t offer anywhere near the same level of protection. A J&J booster raises antibody levels only 4-fold, whereas with the Pfizer booster it was 35- fold, 76 for Moderna. Currently about 1/3 of the U.S. population is eligible to receive a booster and eventually all of those vaccinated will be. People who should get boosters currently are those age 65 and older, anyone in a long-term care setting, anyone with underlying medical conditions, individuals working in high risk settings or those who received the “one and done” J&J vaccine. Many will be getting boosters different from their original product. Interestingly though, studies are showing that mixing and matching of vaccines not only causes no additional side effects but offers as good if not better coverage than a booster of the patient’s original vaccine.
The next weapon soon to be added to our arsenal will be antiviral pills. Merck is close to the approval of the drug molnupivar. Pfizer and Roche also have drugs under development. Molnupivar has been shown to cut death and hospitalization rates by 50% in moderately severe cases of COVID. Antivirals will become another important option in treatment but will not likely affect spread.
If the COVID infection rate curve doesn’t always move as we would expect, what factors are influencing its direction? There are many variables affecting one person’s transmissibility and another’s susceptibility. Collectively, these will shape the rate curve. Individually, there is much you can do to limit your individual risk. With enough people taking proper personal action, we bring down the rate curve. Your risk of acquiring COVID comes down to exposure level and personal immunity. On the exposure end the concern is viral load. The more virus you contact, the greater the chance your immune system can’t handle it. Viral load is best limited through good old fashion, simple measures such as social separation, hand washing and especially masking.
After being exposed, it’s now up to your immune system. So many things will alter your general and day to day immunity. Knowing what these are and controlling them to the best of your ability will make your chance of an active infection less. We’ll need to break down your defense into local and systemic components. Local defense can further be divided into mechanical and immunologic. Your first line of defense is the mucous membrane lining your respiratory tract. Coating this lining is a superficial mucus blanket which is constantly in motion. The mucus blanket mobilizes any virus you may have inspired away from the underlying cells, ideally eliminating it before attachment can occur. Hydration is critical for effective mechanical protection. Slowly mobile, thick mucus provides much less protection. Here is another place where masking may be helpful, especially in dry environments. Dry mucosa is susceptible mucosa and masking limits dryness. Mucus also contains secretory antibodies which further inhibit viral attachment or cell penetration. For local immunologic protection from COVID, vaccination or prior COVID infection is required for the correct antibody to be present.
Next, if the virus evades local immunity and infection ensues, your systemic immunity must now tackle a much larger task. Once again, vaccination or prior infection are requirements for the strongest response. Here, there are also many other factors you can control which affect your immunity and will alter your day to day susceptibility. Factors which can suppress your systemic immunity include: Stress, Sleep deprivation, Poor nutrition/vitamin deficiency, Poor hydration, Tobacco/alcohol use, Sedentary lifestyle and Exposure to cold/dry air. These are areas we can individually manage, which when optimized will improve our ability to ward off or fight any infection. Certainly, genetics will play a role here as well, but that’s something we can’t control.
Where the pandemic goes from here is anyone’s guess. Factored in will be public policy, vaccination rates, the possibility of new variants and collective personal behavior. An antiviral pill will help, but it’s not the solution. Oddly, I’m guessing that the public will be all over this new treatment option (as many were with Ivermectin) although these drugs will probably have no more testing behind them than did the vaccines when they were released, and they're produced by the same companies. Trust is an odd commodity.
If you’ve been out at all it’s obvious just how desperate everyone is to return to life as we once knew it. Normal human interaction has been conspicuously and painfully absent the past 20 months. It’s easy to see why people are willing to take risks. But, is it time to “live with the virus” yet? The U.K. serving as our example, clearly it is not.
Doc H
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In