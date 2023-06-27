On June 25th, 2023, around 1:37 am, the Coos County Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at the Horsfall Campground. Deputy A. Churchill immediately responded to the area.
Upon his arrival, Deputy Churchill found a male, later identified as Trevis Benson (28), being treated by medical personnel. Deputies M.R. Smith and Detective Davis responded to the area to assist.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In