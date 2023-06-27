On June 25th, 2023, around 1:37 am, the Coos County Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at the Horsfall Campground. Deputy A. Churchill immediately responded to the area.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Churchill found a male, later identified as Trevis Benson (28), being treated by medical personnel. Deputies M.R. Smith and Detective Davis responded to the area to assist.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments