COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies Monday night for criminal mischief racking up a number of other charges in an attempt to escape, according to a Coos County Sheriff's Office press release.
En route to respond to a call of criminal mischief on Monday at a Coos Bay residence, dispatchers informed a deputy that suspect Nicholas L. Pierson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Additionally the dispatch center was advised the reporting party believed Pierson was still on the property.
When the deputy arrived, a man came from behind the house and told the deputy that Pierson had taken off into the hills behind the property. The deputy was able to hear sticks breaking in the bushes near where Pierson had entered the woods.
He called out to Pierson, telling him that he was under arrest, but Pierson continued further into the woods. The deputy was able to catch up with Pierson and he was placed into custody without further incident.
It was also discovered Pierson was a Coos County Corrections client and was on probation. His probation officer was contacted who authorized a detainer for his arrest.
Pierson was transported to the Coos County Jail for a warrant charging assault in the fourth degree, theft in the second degree, reckless endangering, menacing, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was booked on additional charges of escape in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. Pierson was held at the Coos County Jail without bail.