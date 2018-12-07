COOS BAY -- Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the theft of cedar boughs.
Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 29, The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints regarding a Chevrolet pickup trespassing on Rayonier Forest Resources.
The vehicle was reported to be involved in the theft of cedar boughs as well as damaging a gate. While investigating the theft, a timber deputy from the Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle being driven on S. Empire Boulevard.
The Deputy stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who identified himself as David Elbert. Elbert’s driving privileges in Oregon were suspended at a misdemeanor level. Elbert was also found to be on probation and in possession of methamphetamine.
Upon arrival at the Jail, Elbert was held on a probation violation detainer. Elbert was cited for Driving While Suspended (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass II, Unlawful Harvest of Forest Products, Improper Display of License Plates and Driving Uninsured.