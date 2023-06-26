On June 24th, 2023, around 6:08 pm, Coos County Dispatch Center received a call about a crash within ODNRA near Sand Camp 104. Deputies M.R. Smith, Gray, and Churchill responded to the area.
Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the occupants of a 2020 Can-Am Maverick had been struck by a gray truck, and the driver had fled the scene.
Deputy Smith left the scene to locate the truck while Deputies Gray and Churchill remained to assist the victims.
With the assistance of the United States Forest Service, Deputy Smith located the gray truck. After a thorough investigation, Deputy Smith confirmed that the truck driver during the accident was Kyle Anderson (25), who was driving with a suspended license.
Mr. Anderson was issued a criminal citation for Driving while suspended and Hit and Run-Injury.
Before SB48, Mr. Anderson would have been booked into the custody of the Coos County Jail and held.
All alleged crimes against Mr. Anderson now meet the mandatory release criteria, and it was essential to keep all available Deputies in the dunes to maintain their efforts during UTV Takeover.
We cannot thank our Deputies enough for working long hours during this event.
