Photo1.JPG
Coos County Sheriff's Office

On June 24th, 2023, around 6:08 pm, Coos County Dispatch Center received a call about a crash within ODNRA near Sand Camp 104. Deputies M.R. Smith, Gray, and Churchill responded to the area.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the occupants of a 2020 Can-Am Maverick had been struck by a gray truck, and the driver had fled the scene.

photo3.jpg
Photo2.JPG
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments