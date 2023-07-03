On July 1, 2023, at 8:03 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call from a woman stating she had been shot on Merritt Road just south of Coos Bay.
Sgt. Slater responded to the location and contacted Grant C. Gulseth (54). Grant admitted to shooting his 12-gage shotgun at his girlfriend in the driveway while forcefully telling her to get off the property.
The victim was located and confirmed Grant fired a single round towards her while telling her to get off the property. The victim was not injured and had only thought she had been shot after the round was fired.
Grant C. Gulseth (54) was arrested on the charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Grant was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
