On July 5, during the morning criminal docket in front of Judge Martin Stone, Cody Reynolds (38) pled guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Deputy District Attorney John Blanc handled the case and with his thorough prosecution of the case, Reynolds was sentenced to 24 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections. When his prison sentence finishes, he will be required to serve three years on parole supervised by Coos County Community Corrections.
This case was a great success due to the investigative efforts of Detective Sergeant A. Whittenburg, Coos County Community Corrections Parole and Probation Officers, and Deputy District Attorney John Blanc.
