GOLD BEACH — A boat capsized this afternoon, throwing 62-year-old Scott Holland into the ocean.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call at 12:01 p.m. today that a witness saw a boat capsize in the ocean off Myer’s Creek in the Pistol River area seven miles south of Gold Beach. The caller said they had seen one person on board thrown into the water.
CCSO deputies, Search and Rescue swimmer, Oregon State Police troopers, Gold Beach Fire and Cal Ore Life Flight responded. They spotted the boat three hundred yards offshore in the breakers and spotted a person in the water about one hundred yards off shore struggling to swim against the breaking surf, the release said.
“A SAR rescue swimmer, two GBFD rescue swimmers and a State Trooper with a dry suit entered the water and were able to reach the victim who was wearing a life vest,” the release said. “The rescue swimmers assisted the boat operator, (Holland) of Gold Beach, back to shore where he was attended to by Cal Ore Life Flight for possible hypothermia.”
Holland had been in the water for 21 minutes from the time of the 911 call to being pulled from the waves.
“The fast response was crucial in saving Holland’s life in those treacherous conditions,” the release said. “It was found out later that Holland was attempting to take his eighteen foot fiberglass boat from Gold Beach to Brookings along the coastline.”