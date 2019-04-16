NORTH BEND — A man's body was recovered from the bay Tuesday afternoon near the McCullough Bridge after reports came in of a person seen faced down in the water.
At approximately 5:45 p.m., Oregon State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where members of the McCullough Bridge maintenance crew had reported seeing a man floating in the bay.
According to Josh Smith, a Coast Guard pilot, a rescue swimmer was deployed to the area where the man was located on a mudflat north of the bridge.
The body of a deceased adult male was recovered and transported to a nearby fire boat operated by the North Bend Fire Department.
OSP was assisted the U.S. Coast Guard, Bay Cities Ambulance, the North Bend Fire Department, the North Bend Police Department as well as the Coos County Deputy Medical Examiner and North Bend Chapel.
At this time the identity of the man has not been released. This story will be updated as more information comes in.