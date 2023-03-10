On March 10th at 12:30 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding an overdue motorist. As a result the Myrtle Point Police Department had Tyler Brandies of Myrtle Point listed as an overdue/missing person.

After receiving the call, Officers checked Hwy 42, Slide Creek and other reported areas Mr. Brandies may have taken his dogs to play in the snow. Mr. Brandies was not located and an attempt to locate was placed out to all local law enforcement agencies.



