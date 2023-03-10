On March 10th at 12:30 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding an overdue motorist. As a result the Myrtle Point Police Department had Tyler Brandies of Myrtle Point listed as an overdue/missing person.
After receiving the call, Officers checked Hwy 42, Slide Creek and other reported areas Mr. Brandies may have taken his dogs to play in the snow. Mr. Brandies was not located and an attempt to locate was placed out to all local law enforcement agencies.
At 7:00 a.m. this morning Dispatch received a 911 call from Mr. Brandies stating his vehicle had become stuck in heavy snow and he needed assistance getting out. The 911 call provided Dispatch with Mr. Brandies geographical coordinates showing he was on Upper Rock Creek Road about 4 miles up.
Sgt. Smith and Deputy Gray responded to Upper Rock Creek to attempt to locate Mr. Brandies. Mr. Brandies and his three dogs were located uninjured, however his vehicle was stuck in deep snow and mud. Sgt. Smith and Deputy Gray were able to free Mr. Brandies vehicle by utilizing a winch on the front of their patrol truck. Once Mr. Brandies vehicle was freed he drove home with his pups without further incident.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public, if you are going out in winter conditions please ensure someone knows your route, destination of travel and expected time of arrival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In