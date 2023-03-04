On March 3rd 2023 at 4:00 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a man who was stranded in the snow at Rock Creek Campground (South of Powers).
It was further reported the man had been at the location since February 20th when his vehicle become disabled, however this was the first report to the Sheriff’s Office of this incident.
Due to currently being stuck in deep snow with additional concerns of incoming inclement weather and having limited food resources remaining the man was requesting to be rescued from the campground.
Deputies Gray and Baker immediately responded to Rock Creek Campground through deep snow (3 feet) to locate the individual.
At approximately 6:51 p.m. Deputies Gray and Baker located Matthew G. Taylor (59) years of age from Bandon. Mr. Taylor was cold and hungry but otherwise uninjured. Mr. Taylor was transported out of the mountains and given a ride to Bandon by members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to avoid travelling in hazardous weather if at all possible. If you must travel please ensure your friends or family know your travel route.
Prepare for winter weather and make sure you have extra water, food, blankets, cell phone and other associated items.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In