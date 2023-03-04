On March 3rd 2023 at 4:00 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a man who was stranded in the snow at Rock Creek Campground (South of Powers).

It was further reported the man had been at the location since February 20th when his vehicle become disabled, however this was the first report to the Sheriff’s Office of this incident.



