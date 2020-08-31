AGNESS — On Tuesday Aug. 25, at about 2:09 p.m., the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an Agness resident reporting hearing a loud crash and seeing a dust cloud near his residence just east of Cougar Lane near the intersection of Bear Camp Road and the Agness Road. The caller reported going to the area but could not see anything over the steep embankment due to brush and trees but could hear someone screaming out in pain below, according to a press release fromo Curry County Sheriff John Ward.
Sheriff’s deputies responded while dispatch paged out Agness Fire and Rescue along with the Gold Beach Fire Department, Cal Ore Life Flight and Reach. Agness Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and was only able to access the vehicle by going through the bottom end of the caller’s property, according to the release. They located the vehicle about 100 feet below the Agness Road at the mouth of Shasta Costa Creek. The driver and only occupant in the vehicle had crawled out of the mangled wreck and they were able to put him on a backboard to get him back to the caller’s driveway where they were met by Deputies and the Gold Beach Fire Department.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Keenon Moore with a listed address in Newport. Moore has been staying in Agness and was operating a vehicle owned by Agness resident Joshua Scherbarth. The Agness Road was shut down at the intersection of Bear Camp Road by Sheriff’s deputies and Gold Beach Fire where Reach helicopter with their medical crew landed and transported Moore to a hospital in the Rogue Valley. The condition of Moore is unknown at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In