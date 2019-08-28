NORTH BEND — A man is missing from North Bend and the public is being asked if anyone has seen him.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, Kim Simpson Griffin, 69, from North Bend was last seen at his Airport Heights home on the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, around 6 p.m.
“Griffin is listed as missing/endangered and is believed to be suicidal,” the release said. “Griffin may be in possession of a knife.”
When he was last seen by family, he was wearing a black or dark-in-color ball cap, black shirt, black or dark-in-color pants and white tennis shoes.
The picture provided is several years old and he has since lost weight and has “substantially more beard growth,” the release said. “He is described as 5-foot, 10-inches in height and 130 pounds with gray/graying hair.”
Since being reported missing, NBPD has tried to locate him with the help of a K-9 and ground searchers from Coos County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, the release said.
“Neighborhood canvasing revealed Griffin was observed by at least one resident on Grant Street Friday, Aug. 23, after he left his residence,” the release said. “Griffin may have been observed near Colorado Street in Airport Heights on the afternoon of Monday, Aug 26. He is known to be a frequent Simpson Park, Airport Heights Park, Shore Acres State Park and CB/NB Water Board property. He is known to travel on foot along Cape Arago Highway and in Charleston.”
He could be in physical and/or emotional distress. The pubic is being told that if he is seen, do not approach but call 911 and provide his location, direction of travel and clothing description.
“Anyone who may have seen him since Friday, Aug. 23, is encouraged to call NBPD,” the release said.
To report any sightings of him, call 541-756-3161.
NBPD plans to continue searching the city and outlying areas for him Wednesday, Aug. 28.