NORTH BEND — A man has gone missing from North Bend.
The man was a longtime resident at the People’s Place, a boarding-room style nonprofit that helps get homeless off the streets, and was last seen on Jan. 2 at 5 a.m. John Hepburn, 55, is reportedly only carrying his partner’s food stamp card and is without money.
“He is entered into the system as a missing person with an extensive history of doing this in the past and being missing for several weeks,” said Officer Ed Perry with the North Bend Police Department, adding that Hepburn often frequents the areas of Bandon, Coos Bay and North Bend.
Tara Johnson, executive director at the Nancy Devereux Center, was one of the services that helped Hepburn and reported him missing.
“We’ve been in touch with North Bend Police and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been assisting them in the search,” said Tara Johnson, executive director at the Nancy Devereux Center. “He said he was going to Charleston to work on a boat, but we know he’s not able to work on a boat and has not worked for many years. We’re questioning what mental health issues surround that to make him think that was a good idea.”
According to Johnson, Hepburn was last seen wearing a red and black Trailblazer’s jacket and riding a woman’s blue bicycle.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s on disability,” Johnson said. “He has some developmental delays and some diminished mental capacity. Since living at the People’s Place since 2014, he has never done anything like this.”
However, Johnson has been in communication with Hepburn’s sister who reportedly has seen this happen before and had him pop up in another state.
“But for the last four years that I’ve known him, this has not happened,” Johnson said, adding that since he disappeared Jan. 2 his family in Bandon has not seen him either.
It is believed that he was spotted on Friday, Jan. 3, in the Empire District with “a tall, thin girl and no bike,” according to a press release from the Devereux Center.
Anyone who sees Hepburn is asked to call the North Bend Police at 541-756-3161 or the Devereux Center at 541-888-3202.