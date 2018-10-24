DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man was pronounced deceased at the scene following a fatal accident at milepost 21 on Highway 38 in Douglas County.
An Oregon State Police press release revealed that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday a 2012 Kenworth truck towing double fuel tanks was westbound on Highway 38 near Wells Creek between Elkton and Scottsburg when it struck a large black cow standing in the roadway. The vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a power pole.
The operator of the truck, Charles Stephens, 59, from Eugene, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cow also died on scene.
Over night the road was closed, but one lane was opened Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. As of Tuesday night, traffic was still being controlled by a flagger.
According to Oregon Department of Transportation he crash was near a construction zone, where a culvert is being replaced.
"We'll have flaggers for at least the rest of the day, and then later on we'll assess whether or not we can open the road to two way traffic," Dan Latham with ODOT said.
The truck was carrying 7,500 gallons of gasoline and 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel. An unknown amount of each substance has leaked out of the tanks. Cleanup crews are on scene assessing the environmental impact of the leak.
"About 850 gallons of mixed fuel was recovered immediately, which puts the release at over 10,000 gallons. I don't have a breakdown of how much was diesel and how much was gasoline," Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Katherine Benenati said.
OSP is being assisted by Scottsburg Fire and Rescue, Elkton Fire and Rescue, Reedsport Fire and Rescue, Roseburg Hazmat, North Douglas County Fire, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas Electric Cooperative, and ODOT.
DEQ arrived on scene Tuesday morning, and is assessing the the environmental impact of the spill that resulted from the crash, as well as a cleanup contractor.
"There are plans being put into place, and our job is really to provide oversight to that," Benenati said.
The crash occurred around 400 to 450 feet from the Umpqua River. Benenati said that because it did occur close to the river some excavation work will need to be done.
"There is fuel in a ditch line on the side of the highway, so we'll be keeping an eye on that. We're still assessing at this time, but we'll know more in the coming days."