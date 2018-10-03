CHARLESTON — A Coos County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a foot pursuit through Charleston on Tuesday morning after a man on probation fled.
At 10:01 a.m., a deputy was traveling north on Boat Basin Road near Metcalf Road when they spotted Joshua James Thompson on foot, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office. After running Thompson through state and national databases, the deputy learned that Thompson was on probation and on the Coos County Community Corrections detainable list.
As the deputy exited his vehicle, Thompson began running. The deputy yelled for him to stop and that he was under arrest but Thompson continued to flee, the release said.
Thompson and the deputy were nearing Charleston Road and Metcalf Road when Thompson noticed the deputy had drawn his Taser. At that point, Thompson stopped running.
While being placed under arrest, the deputy found a clean hypodermic needle on Thompson. He was taken to the Coos County Jail for a parole violation and cited for escape in the third degree.