A Myrtle Creek man was killed after an altercation with sheriff’s deputies led to an officer-involve shooting Wednesday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an address of Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek at around 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic violence complaint.
When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, 60-year-old Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne had fled the scene. Probable cause was established to arrest Heckathorne for the crimes of menacing and recklessly endangering.
Shortly after 10 a.m., deputies and officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department located Heckathorne on Weaver Road near his residence. Heckathorne rammed two deputies in their vehicles before crashing into a ditch. After exiting his vehicle, Heckathorne remained uncooperative and engaged a uniformed deputy. The deputy fired his duty weapon and Heckathorne was struck one time. Deputies began rendering aid to Heckathorne, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP Major Crimes detectives from the Springfield and Roseburg Area Commands responded to assist Douglas County Major Crimes Team and is leading the investigation into the shooting Incident. The Douglas County Major Crimes team is comprised of members from the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
