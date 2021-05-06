A Coos Bay man was killed early Wednesday when he was hit after his car broke down on Ocean Boulevard.
The Coos Bay Police Department confirmed Rex Lawton, 43, was killed after he pushed his stalled his stopped vehicle onto Ocean Boulevard and was hit by a box truck.
According a press release from the police department, numerous 911 calls began coming into the department at 7:43 a.m. regarding the accident on Ocean Boulevard, near 28th Street. The callers reported the accident was between a small car and a box truck and one person was injured and under the box truck.
Police also learned a female in the smaller car had run from the area. She was described as an adult woman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police have not located her as of Thursday morning.
Police and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, where the medical personnel tended to Lawton. Police diverted traffic, closing Ocean Boulevard in both directions for hours. Lawton was transported to Bay Area Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the box truck remained on scene and cooperated with police. On Thursday, police said it was determined Lawton pushed his vehicle from 28th Street onto Ocean Boulevard and the driver of the box truck was unable to stop in time. He is not being charged in the accident.
The Coos County Crash Team was notified and representatives from the Oregon State Police, Coquille Tribal Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos County District Attorney’s Office and the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist. City of Coos Bay Public Works assisted with traffic control. Coos Bay Fire Department and Coos Bay Police Department drone pilots assisted with the investigation as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In