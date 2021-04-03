A 40-year-old man is behind bars after he threatened his ex- wife and violated a restraining order while doing so.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Akers is facing multiple charges after the incident March 26 in Bandon.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was called to Highway 101 near milepost 255 at 6:49 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies learned Akers had encountered his ex-wife at the location. Aker’s ex-wife has a restraining order out against him.
During the encounter, Akers yelled at his ex-wife and then swerved towards her vehicle, causing the driver to swerve into the oncoming lane in order to avoid a collision. The incident was caught by two separate video recordings.
Based upon the evidence, Akers was arrested for two counts of violation of a restraining order, driving while suspended – misdemeanor, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another. Akers was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked on those charges with an additional hold placed upon him by his probation officer.
