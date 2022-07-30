On July 24th, 2022 Coos County Deputies were dispatched to Honeydew Rd in North Bend for a domestic assault between 35 year old Travis W. Knauber and his ex-girlfriend.

Mr. Knauber had entered the victim’s home unlawfully and physically assaulted her and strangled her inside her home. The suspect was run off the property by the victim’s adult son. The victim’s 12-year-old son perceived the assault.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments