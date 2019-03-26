CURRY COUNTY — A man has disappeared in the Rogue River.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in on Sunday that someone was in distress in the Rogue River near Jim Hunt Creek, five miles east of Gold Beach.
The initial information provided said two male subjects were out testing a pair of jet skis when one went underwater, the release said.
“Patrol and marine deputies, Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police, Gold Beach and Cedar Valley/North Bank fire departments were dispatched to the scene,” the release said.
After first responders arrived, it was learned that Jason James, 37, from Gold Beach was on one of the two jet skis and had been trying to help Thomas Morris, 25, also from Gold Beach, after his jet ski stalled in the middle of the river.
“Witnesses say that James’s jet ski flipped over while trying to help Morris and James went under the water,” the release said. “A bystander tried to swim out to James but was unable to get to him, making it three people in the water. It was reported that none of the three people had life vests on.”
However, two members of the Cedar Valley/North Bank Fire Department witnessed the event from across the river where they lived and paddled their kayaks out to help. They were able to get two of the three back to shore, the release said.
“Jason James had gone under water in the current and disappeared,” the release said.
The CCSO’s Search and Rescue sent two divers after James, while boats and a Gold Beach Fire crew combed the area he was last seen on the jet ski.
“Deputies and Fire crews were staged alongside both sides of the river and Cal Ore Life Flight Air Reach helicopter combed the area from the air,” the release said. “A SAR member in his private boat used sonar scan to search the river bottom but by late evening, crews suspended the search due to poor light.”
The search resumed Monday even though the weather had gone overcast and rainy. As the release reported, none of the crews located James or any sign of him.
They went back out Tuesday and searched with a drone overhead.
“A private plane flew the area until Cal Ore Life Flight Reach Air helicopter arrived and flew the entire river system from the point James was last seen to the mouth of the Rogue and along the beach,” the release said. “As of this report, the body of Jason James still remains missing.”
The CCSO ended the release by stating how this is a “heartbreaking ordeal that affects our entire community… Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jason James and we hope that we will be able to find Jason so the family can have some closure.”