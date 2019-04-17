NORTH BEND — Oregon State Police have identified the body of a man found dead in the water on the north side of the McCullough Bridge on Tuesday afternoon as 19-year-old Damien Austin of Coos Bay.
The circumstances surrounding Austin’s death are currently under investigation and no additional information is available at this time, according to OSP Capt. Tim Fox.
On Tuesday, at about 5:50 p.m., a rescue swimmer from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend pulled Austin, who was found unresponsive, from a mudflat area in the bay.
Members from a maintenance crew working on the bridge originally reported seeing the young man face down in the water.
The North Bend Fire Department as well as the North Bend Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay assisted with Tuesday's recovery.
The cause of death has not been determined.