From June 7 – 9, Deputy District Attorney J. Blanc represented the State of Oregon in a three-day jury trial vs. Defendant Travis R. Waterston, 55, on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault II, Menacing and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
On the afternoon of June 9, a jury found Travis R. Waterston guilty on all charges.
On June 12, Waterston received sentencing on the charges as outlined below.
- 90 months Attempted Murder & Menacing
- 70 months concurrent Assault II & Unlawful Use of a Weapon
In this case, the victim expressed profound gratitude to the District Attorney’s Office, specifically Deputy District Attorney J. Blanc, for his efforts in prosecuting this case.
