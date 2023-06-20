Travis R. Waterston

From June 7 – 9, Deputy District Attorney J. Blanc represented the State of Oregon in a three-day jury trial vs. Defendant Travis R. Waterston, 55, on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault II, Menacing and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On the afternoon of June 9, a jury found Travis R. Waterston guilty on all charges.

