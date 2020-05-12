LAKESIDE — A man drowned trying to cross Tenmile Creek near Lakeside on Thursday afternoon.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning in the area behind Dunes Mobile Ranch in Lakeside on May 7 at about 3:43 p.m.
According to a press release from Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio with the Sheriff's Office, marine deputies initiated a search by water and deputies were stationed along the bank nearby in an attempt to locate the victim, identified as 69-year-old Larry Ray Gabbard, and provide aid if they could. Gabbard was not located.
The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter in aid of the search and the Coos County Search and Rescue team was activated, as well as the Bandon Dive Team.
"Sadly, Mr. Gabbard’s remains were located near where he was last seen," wrote Fabrizio.
The investigation revealed that Gabbard and some friends were improving a fishing area nearby. Gabbard had seen a log across the creek which he intended to use as an improvement to their project. He tied a rope to his belt loop and attempted to cross the creek.
At that time of that day, there was a strong outgoing tide. Gabbard was not able to swim against the current. Gabbard’s friends tried to pull him back in, his belt loop broke and he was caught by the current, Fabrizio stated in the release.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that as the weather warms, swimming can still be hazardous. Water temperatures remain cool which may lead to hypothermia. As always, personal flotation devices are encouraged or required in water activities.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend, Lakeside Fire Department and Coos County Search and Rescue.
