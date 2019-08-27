COQUILLE — A man died in a rollover accident yesterday morning.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Coquille Fire Department responded to the single vehicle accident at 11:15 a.m. Monday on East Beaver Hill Road.
“The initial call indicated the car was possibly on fire,” the release said. “The witness and 911 caller indicated the car, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, rolled several times while traveling uphill.”
After an investigation, the sole occupant was found deceased. He was identified as John Tod Elbert, 63, of Coquille, the release said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police and the Coos County Road Department.