DOUGLAS COUNTY - A man died after being struck by an industrial mower Tuesday morning.
According to an Oregon State Police press release, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a medical call on Highway 42 near milepost 59 between Camas Valley and Tenmile
Preliminary investigation revealed an Oregon Department of Transportation employee was mowing adjacent to the eastbound shoulder and hit an adult male who was believed to have been sleeping in the grass.
ODOT employees immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and attempted first aid.
The adult male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The name will not be released until OSP can confirm next of kin has been notified.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tenmile Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District 2.