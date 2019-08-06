COOS BAY — A man was killed at the Coos Golf Club after his golf cart rolled over on a steep embankment.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, the call of a deceased subject as the result of a “tragic golf cart crash” came in from Coos Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The man was Frank A. Dilworth, 50, of Springfield.
“Dilworth was the operator of the golf cart,” the release said. “Another man, who was a passenger, had minor injuries. The crash occurred when the golf cart rolled over after Dilworth had attempted to drive down a steep embankment.”
The World reached out to Coos Golf Club owner, Andre Liloc, who said the path they took was not paved.
The release said that nearby golfers began CPR and emergency responders from Sumner Fire and EMTs from Bay Cities Ambulance responded, but were unable to revive Dilworth.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, and offers condolences to Mr. Dilworth’s family,” the release said.
"It's a tough situation and everyone's very sad for the family and everyone that was here that day," Liloc said. "Our condolences go out to everyone that was here and the family of the deceased."