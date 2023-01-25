On January 24, 2023 at roughly 5:55pm North Coos 911 Center began receiving calls for a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
The first fire engine arrived shortly after being dispatched to find a double wide manufactured home with significant fire involvement. Neighbors stated that they believed that the occupant may still be in the house.
Immediate efforts were made to extinguish the fire and search the residence for any victims. As additional resources arrived their personnel were assigned to supporting the search and extinguishment efforts.
Unfortunately, after the fire was brought under control, the lone occupant of the residence, 84 y/o David Bryan, was found deceased underneath fire debris. After this discovery, efforts were shifted to investigation.
Representatives from Coos Bay Fire Department made the mandatory notifications to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and then collaborated with Coos Bay Police Department and the County Medical Examiner’s Office for the on-scene investigation.
The overall incident investigation is ongoing but the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and related to the failure of an appliance. The structure is considered a complete loss and was estimated to have a $75,000 value. Additionally Coos Bay Fire Department was assisted on scene by Bay Cities Ambulance and Pacific Power.
For additional information contact: Fire Marshal Amy Linder at 541-435-8725
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In