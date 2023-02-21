A man died in a house fire in Barview on Valentine’s Day.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, several 9-1-1 callers reported a structure fire shortly after 2 p.m. February 14 on Wilshire Lane in Barview.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 10:06 am
A man died in a house fire in Barview on Valentine’s Day.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, several 9-1-1 callers reported a structure fire shortly after 2 p.m. February 14 on Wilshire Lane in Barview.
Members of the Charleston Fire Department immediately responded and observed thick black smoke coming from all the windows and doors of the structure. Believing the resident was home, Charleston Fire personnel immediately made entry into the structure and located a single occupant deceased. Charleston Fire requested mutual aid assistance, and several local fire departments responded to assist in extinguishing the structure fire.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the fire with the assistance of the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office. After examining the scene of the incident, the case was deemed non-criminal in nature.
Sgt. Adam Slater said the sheriff’s office would like recognize the members of the Charleston Fire Department for their life-saving efforts upon initial arrival on scene. Out of respect for the family of the deceased, no further information will be released.
