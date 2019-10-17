HAUSER — A man was found dead in an ATV accident on Wednesday in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 1:42 p.m. from a citizen who discovered an ATV accident at Razor Back Hill near Hauser in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
“The single occupant/operator was slumped over in the driver’s seat and not responsive,” the release said. “The (citizen) conducted CPR until Bay Cities Ambulance arrived with Hauser Fire and Rescue.”
The operator was Alan R. Paulsen, 64, of Grants Pass, Ore. and had been operating a Can Am Maverick when the accident happened, the release said.
“He was wearing a seatbelt harness and helmet,” the release said. “(Paulsen) was declared deceased at about 2:26 p.m. while at the scene.”