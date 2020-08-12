HAUSER — A California man has died following a motorcycle accident on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:15 p.m. sheriff's deputies, the Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance responded to a report of an injury accident on razorback Hill in the ODNRA.
The accident occurred when the operator, Dustin DelCarlo, 51, of Fort Jones, Calif., was riding a Yamaha dirt bike southbound on top of Razorback Hill. It appears that he unexpectedly launched off the slip face of the dune landing approximately 60 feet on the downhill slope and crashing the motorcycle, stated the release.
It was reported he was unconscious for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance arrived on scene and while transporting him off the sand began CPR. At approximately 4:22 p.m. he was pronounced deceased.
DelCarlo was wearing a helmet and at this time there does not appear to be any indication of intoxication, said the release.
