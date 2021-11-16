A 77-year-old man who disappeared while looking for mushrooms with his family was found dead late Tuesday night.
Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio said Jesse Valle was found about 500 meters from where he was last seen. Search and rescue officers located Valle around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the woods outside Myrtle Point.
Fabrizio said Valle likely died from exposure. He wa found in between two logs, and investigators believe he laid down between the logs in an attempt to get out of the wind and rain the night he disappeared.
Fabrizio said Valle was in experienced mushroomer, who went out Tuesday with friends to look for mushrooms. While out near Weaver Ridge Road area outside of Myrtle Point, Valle reportedly walked off on his own to check an area for mushrooms, but did not return. His friends searched for Valle for hours before contacting authorities for assistance.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the scene and received assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, U.S Coast Guard and friends and family of Valle.
The first responders searched in the rainy and windy conditions late into the night before Valle's body was located.
"We would like to remind anyone going into the woods to please use a GPS if able, as well as to bring equipment for warmth and sustenance," Fabrizio said. "It’s easy to get turned around, so please make sure someone knows where you are going. If you find yourself lost, please shelter in place and listen for searchers."
Fabrizio said there was no reason to suspect foul play in Valle's death.
