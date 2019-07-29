COOS BAY — Late Sunday night Coos County Sheriff’s deputies located a man with a warrant out for his arrest, while he was parked in a day-use area of Bastendorff Beach.
The deputy identified 33-year-old Phillip Ryan Krueger, who was at the beach after hours. It was discovered that Krueger had a valid warrant out for his arrest.
While waiting for the confirmation of the warrant, Krueger started his vehicle and left the scene at a high rate of speed, after he had been advised he was not free to leave, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Department.
While trying to locate Krueger, the deputy reported the man’s vehicle was swerving toward his own, causing him to pull off the road to avoid collision. The deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle again while turning around.
A short time later, deputies observed the vehicle traveling southbound on Seven Devils Road at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and Krueger accelerated to speeds of more than 75 mph, the release said. The vehicle lost control and left the roadway crashing rear-end-first into a tree.
Krueger was taken into custody, but refused medical treatment. He was charged with two counts of attempting to elude, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of attempted assault I.