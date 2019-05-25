COOS BAY — A man driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 is reportedly doing OK after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Saturday afternoon in Coos Bay.
At approximately 1:25 p.m., Coos Bay police responded to the crash, which took place in the parking lot area of the Century 21 on 605 N. Bayshore Dr., to find the vehicle slammed into the tree.
Coos Bay police and firefighters work at the scene of a crash Saturday after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree along U…
According to Coos Bay Police Sgt. Sean Merritt, the driver admitted to officers that he had “dozed off” right before the impact.
An inspection of the area showed no signs of brake or skid marks anywhere on the road and multiple witnesses say they saw the vehicle veer off, Merritt added.
Bay Cities Ambulance was also on scene Saturday and transported a passenger in the vehicle to Bay Area Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The Coos Bay Police Department was assisted by the Coos Bay Fire Department and Oregon State Police.