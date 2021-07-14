On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office took a report of animal cruelty that occurred inside a RV parked on Shinglehouse Road.
Based on an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office with assistance from Coos County Animal Control, evidence was found that 47-year-old Jeffery Abbott caused the death of his pit bull in a cruel manner and induced unnecessary suffering upon the dog.
Abbott was located in his RV at the David Dewitt Veterans Memorial where he was taken into custody. Abbott was charged with one count of animal abuse I. Abbott was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In