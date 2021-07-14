On Thursday at around 10:51 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at Horsfall Beach Campground in North Bend. Oregon State Troopers were also were dispatched to assist. The caller stated there was a female bleeding who had said “Call the cops.”
While in route, dispatch advised deputies of an active no contact order between involved parties out of Douglas County.
Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with involved parties and witnesses.
Upon concluding the investigation, the deputy learned Mitchell Roy Herrera, 33, had grabbed his wife by the neck and shoved her to the floor of their camp trailer, jumped on her and punched her on the nose, causing her nose to bleed.
Herrera was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was lodged on the charges of assault 4 domestic and violating the domestic abuse no contact order out of Douglas County for a prior assault.
