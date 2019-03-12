COOS BAY — Late Monday night, a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a truck spin out of control when turning left onto Flanagan Road.
According to a press release from CCSO, the deputy was at a stop light on U.S. Highway 101 when he saw a Chevrolet truck try to make a left turn too quick, which sent the vehicle into a "fishtail."
The deputy pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Coal Bank Lane and Harriet Road. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Timothy Ellis, of Coos Bay.
As the deputy spoke with Ellis, he noted his eyes were bloodshot and he was slurring his words, the release said. There was also a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.
Ellis performed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUII. Ellis was then taken to the Coos County Jail where he submitted a breath test, showing a blood alcohol content of .14 percent.